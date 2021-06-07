BeyondSpring reports positive plinabulin combo data for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia
Jun. 07, 2021 9:44 AM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)BYSIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BeyondSpring (BYSI +4.3%) presents three abstracts reporting on data from the PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 clinical program of plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting held, June 4 - 8.
- Poster 1: Clinical trial testing superiority of combination plinabulin and pegfilgrastim vs peg alone in patients with breast cancer (BC) treated with high febrile neutropenia (FN) risk chemotherapy:
- The FN incidence (3.6%) in the combination arm is ~50% of that of the pegfilgrastim arm (6.3%), and has 50% shorter duration of FN (1.25 day vs. 2.28 day);
- Duration of hospitalization is ~50% less in the combination arm (3.75 day) compared to that in pegfilgrastim arm (7.14 day);
- The clinical consequence of changing chemo dose and/or chemo regimen in later cycles is ~50% lower in the combination vs. pegfilgrastim alone (2.7% vs. 6.3%).
- Poster 2: Chemotherapy induced profound neutropenia (PN) in BC patients after chemotherapy and plinabulin plus pegfilgrastim combination vs peg alone.
- Final Phase 3 results from PROTECTIVE-2 highlights the superiority of the plinabulin combination, in reducing the incidence of profound neutropenia (PN) (ANC < 0.1 x 109 cells/L), by more than 50% in incidence (21.6% vs. 46.4%, p=0.001) as well as the duration of PN (0.34 days vs 0.63 days, p=0.0004), which is correlated with reduction of clinical consequences of FN and hospitalization in these profound neutropenia patients.
- Poster 3: Impact of adding plinabulin to pegfilgrastim for the prevention of TAC CIN, on patient quality of life (QoL), highlights better QoL with faster recovery from chemotherapy treatment.
- The combination performed significantly better on Days 8 and 15 of Cycle 2 of chemotherapy (p<0.0589 and p<0.0039 respectively) as well as Days 8 and 15 in Cycle 3 (p<0.0360 and p<0.0343 respectively), suggesting these patients recovered their pre-chemo wellbeing more rapidly than those treated with pegfilgrastim alone.
- The Company has submitted NDA for plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim as a treatment for the prevention of CIN for review in both the U.S. and China.
- The FDA has accepted the NDA with Priority Review and assigned a PDUFA action date of November 30, 2021.
