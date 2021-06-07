22nd Century falls 5% on $40M common stock offering
- 22nd Century (NYSE:XXII) -5% enters into an agreement with one institutional investor for the sale of 10M common shares at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds for $40M in a registered direct offering.
- Net proceeds will be used for research and development expenses, capital expenditures, procurement and development of additional intellectual property rights, commercialization of its product portfolio, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is June 9, 2021.
- Shares have gained 478% in a year and 110% YTD.
- Source: Press Release