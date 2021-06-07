Liquidia trades lower as legal battle with United Therapeutics widens

law legal technology
Photo by utah778/iStock via Getty Images

  • Liquidia Corporation (LQDA -2.8%) has dropped in morning hours after United Therapeutics (UTHR +0.5%) announced that it is pursuing additional claims of trade secret misappropriation against a Liquidia-subsidiary.
  • United Therapeutics first filed a patent infringement lawsuit in June 2020 in response to a new drug application (NDA) filed by Liquidia Technologies to the FDA for LIQ861, a dry powder inhalation formulation of treprostinil.
  • In a motion filed on June 04, the company says that Liquidia allegedly used trade secrets obtained from a former United Therapeutics employee to develop LIQ861.
  • It seeks court's permission to pursue the additional claims and expects monetary damages as compensation.
  • In Q1 2021, United Therapeutics saw its treprostinil-based products rising $8.4M compared to the prior-year quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.