Liquidia trades lower as legal battle with United Therapeutics widens
Jun. 07, 2021 9:49 AM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), LQDAUTHR, LQDABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Liquidia Corporation (LQDA -2.8%) has dropped in morning hours after United Therapeutics (UTHR +0.5%) announced that it is pursuing additional claims of trade secret misappropriation against a Liquidia-subsidiary.
- United Therapeutics first filed a patent infringement lawsuit in June 2020 in response to a new drug application (NDA) filed by Liquidia Technologies to the FDA for LIQ861, a dry powder inhalation formulation of treprostinil.
- In a motion filed on June 04, the company says that Liquidia allegedly used trade secrets obtained from a former United Therapeutics employee to develop LIQ861.
- It seeks court's permission to pursue the additional claims and expects monetary damages as compensation.
- In Q1 2021, United Therapeutics saw its treprostinil-based products rising $8.4M compared to the prior-year quarter.