Carnival lines up more cruises for July restart
Jun. 07, 2021
- Carnival Cruise Line (CCL +2.4%) confirms plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista, followed by the return of operations on Carnival Breeze on July 15.
- The cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination to show.
- The other ship and port identified for a July restart is Carnival Horizon from Port Miami. Carnival says it is still working with both the State of Florida and the CDC for Carnival Horizon sailings and plans to provide an update on specific protocols.
- The relaunch of cruise from U.S. ports in July has been discussed in detail over the last few weeks.
- Shares of Carnival trade above their 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
