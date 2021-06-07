Mirum adds veteran biotechnology executive Carol Brosgart to board of directors
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM -0.5%) announces the appointment of veteran biotechnology executive Carol Brosgart as an independent director to its board of directors.
- Brosgart currently serves as an industry consultant and scientific advisor, and as an independent director for several public and privately held biotechnology companies.
- She brings extensive clinical, public policy, advocacy and corporate experience to Mirum having held senior management, board and advisory positions in a number of settings. Brosgart has also worked for more than 20 years in public health, clinical care, research, and teaching.