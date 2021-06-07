MicroStrategy borrowing to buy more Bitcoin...even as it takes $285M loss because of Bitcoin

  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) said Monday that it plans to borrow up to $400 million, with the cash earmarked for the purchase of more Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
  • The announcement comes even as the company disclosed that it will take an impairment charge of nearly $285 million in its second quarter. The loss comes as a result of fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin.
  • MicroStrategy's co-founder and CEO Michael Saylor is a vocal proponent of Bitcoin. He appeared last week at a conference focused on the high-profile cryptocurrency.
  • The company said it expects to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028.
  • "MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoins," the company said in a press release.
  • In an 8-K filing with the SEC, MicroStrategy stated that it will take an impairment loss of "at least $284.5 million" related to "fluctuations in market price of bitcoin." The charge will take place in the firm's quarter ending June 30.
  • Microstrategy's announcements follow a Bitcoin conference last week, which included an appearance by CEO Saylor. During a fireside chat with Max Keiser, Saylor said he was looking at a long-term trend of Bitcoin adoption and wasn't worried about near-term fluctuations.
