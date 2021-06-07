Alkame announces first PPE shipments for completing $1M sales contract
Jun. 07, 2021 10:02 AM ETAlkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM)ALKMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alkame (OTCPK:ALKM +5.9%) announced first shipment of PPE for the fulfillment of a $1M sales contract with Aladyn Protection Systems; both companies had entered into the agreement in May.
- Aladyn is a global wholesale distributor of PPE supplies specializing within the tourism and hospitality markets, with a logistic center located in Miami, Florida.
- PPE sales contract is designed for accelerating Aladyn's purchase of PPE inventory from Alkame with the intended order size doubling every ten weeks to a target $1M in total purchases from Alkame in the first year.
- The first temporary shift into the PPE sector is a long-term opportunity which will see a sales resurgence as COVID-19 economic impact subsides.