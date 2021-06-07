Alkame announces first PPE shipments for completing $1M sales contract

Jun. 07, 2021 10:02 AM ETAlkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM)ALKMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Alkame (OTCPK:ALKM +5.9%) announced first shipment of PPE for the fulfillment of a $1M sales contract with Aladyn Protection Systems; both companies had entered into the agreement in May.
  • Aladyn is a global wholesale distributor of PPE supplies specializing within the tourism and hospitality markets, with a logistic center located in Miami, Florida.
  • PPE sales contract is designed for accelerating Aladyn's purchase of PPE inventory from Alkame with the intended order size doubling every ten weeks to a target $1M in total purchases from Alkame in the first year.
  • The first temporary shift into the PPE sector is a long-term opportunity which will see a sales resurgence as COVID-19 economic impact subsides.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.