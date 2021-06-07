Magnite rises 11% as Truist lifts to Buy after pullback, SpotX deal
Jun. 07, 2021 10:02 AM ETMagnite, Inc. (MGNI)MGNIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is 10.9% higher following an upgrade to Buy from Hold at Truist Securities, which sees a more favorable risk-reward setup after adding the SpotX acquisition and after some price decline in the shares.
- Annual consensus looks set "very reasonably," the firm's Matthew Thornton says. Updating his take for the SpotX deal, his estimates for 2021 revenue are 2% above consensus and for EBITDA 6% above - and revenue for 2022 is 3% above consensus, and EBITDA 13% above.
- Meanwhile the stock has pulled back 28% since January, making valuation more tenable.
- We continue to view MGNI as well positioned in (connected TV)," he says, expecting secular growth and estimating more than 50% of revenue by 2024, "on account of its independence (no conflicts) and blue-chip client base.
- He has a $37 price target, implying 16% further upside.
- Wall Street is Bullish on the stock on the whole, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.