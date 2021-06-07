Smart Charging Technologies enters distribution deal with SYNNEX for Switch Always On
- Smart Charging Technologies or SCT and SYNNEX (SNX +0.1%) enter a distribution agreement which will enable the company to support SCT in its efforts to access key channel partners and provide targeted growth opportunities for scaling the Switch Always On product line.
- "Reliable power is critical to virtual learning, remote work, service delivery, and so many other network support applications. Not only does Switch Always On ensure home and enterprise network devices stay connected, but it provides simple management and monitoring through the cloud. We are pleased to collaborate with SCT to deliver the Switch Always On product to our partners and their customers." said Gary Palenbaum, Executive VP Product Management and Integrated Solution Sales.