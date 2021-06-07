Kona Gold Beverage subsidiary reports highest monthly revenue in May
Jun. 07, 2021 10:14 AM ETKona Gold Beverage, Inc. (KGKG)KGKGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kona Gold Beverage's (OTCQB:KGKG +3.9%) wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution reported record revenue in May of ~$120K with a profit margin of ~30% of revenue.
- Also, the company received its largest purchase order to date, worth $250K, from a new vendor and is for the company's Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; new vendor has 300+ stores across 15 states in Midwestern U.S.
- Through Q2 first two months, Gold Leaf has been profitable and is on track to have its first profitable quarter in its history.
- Q2 revenues expected to be ~$850K, comprising of $350K from its subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution; and $500K from the company's other subsidiaries.