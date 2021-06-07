Splunk stock gains on Summit upgrade after post-earnings pullback
- Calling a bottom for shares following last week's post-earnings pullback, Summit Insights upgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from Hold to Buy with a $160 price target, implying a more than 40% upside to Friday's close.
- Analyst Srini Nandury says the risks are "favorable at the current levels" and the firm believes "patient investors will benefit from buying the stock."
Image credit: Splunk's YTD performance vs. the S&P 500 from Seeking Alpha's charting feature.
- The analyst notes that Splunk management "sounded bullish" and "more confident and upbeat" after the mixed results. The firm still sees Splunk as having one of the best data analysis platforms in the industry.
- Splunk shares are up 2.7% to $115.48.
