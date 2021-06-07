Workhorse Group rally extends on strong momentum

Jun. 07, 2021

  • Workhorse Group (WKHS +9.2%) rallies in early trading as momentum stays strong on the electric vehicle maker.
  • Shares of Workhorse are up more than 40% over the last week as the highly-shorted name has generated a lot of interest from retail traders.
  • It has been a month since Workhorse Group reported on Q1 results with no new updates out from the company. During Q1, bottlenecks within the global supply chain and offshore shipping delays of commodity raw materials and components impacted Workhorse's production.
  • Even with the recent share price rally, Workhorse trades below its 200-day moving average.
  • WKHS is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
