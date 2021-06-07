Middleby upgraded to buy at Citi with 'deal or no deal' for Welbilt
Jun. 07, 2021
- Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) raised to buy from neutral at Citi as the market seems to be un-appreciating the strength of a recovery in foodservice equipment sector demand. Middleby rose 1.1%.
- Citi expects that Middleby will be "disciplined" in its pursuit of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) after Ali Group made a rival bid for the company late last month, according to analyst Tim Thein. Thein also sees the risk of a major divestiture if Middleby acquired Welbilt as limited.
- Thein estimates that Middleby could add a $5 "cash kicker" in its pursuit of Welbilt and the deal would still be accretive, though $30/share is at the "upper bound" of an accretive deal. Expects that Middleby could more accretive alternatives if a bidding war were to start and push deal above $30.
- Thein sees a scenario where Middleby "conservatively" raises its bid, though he sees a low risk of a bidding war. Middleby PT $200 at Citi.
- In April, industry expert Jamie Clement said Middleby unlikely to see antitrust issues with Welbilt.
