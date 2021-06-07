SpartanNash and Bonum Health join hands to provide telemedicine services
Jun. 07, 2021
- SpartanNash (SPTN +0.1%) enters an innovative partnership with Bonum Health, part of TRxADE Group (MEDS +3.9%) to provide telemedicine services at all company-owned pharmacies.
- Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Econofoods, Family Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods pharmacy patients now have direct access to health providers through the Bonum Health mobile app and website.
- Patients can log in for a one-time visit for $29 or purchase a telemedicine subscription for $11 per month.
- “Together, Bonum Health and SpartanNash can deliver an easy end-to-end healthcare experience for patients who are on the go and needing quick, reliable medical advice, followed by a convenient place to pick up prescriptions, groceries and other household necessities. With this partnership, Bonum Health and SpartanNash clinicians can seamlessly coordinate care to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction.” said Bonum Health President Ashton Maaraba.