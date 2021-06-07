SpartanNash and Bonum Health join hands to provide telemedicine services

Online Consultation with their Doctor
Photo by Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

  • SpartanNash (SPTN +0.1%) enters an innovative partnership with Bonum Health, part of TRxADE Group (MEDS +3.9%) to provide telemedicine services at all company-owned pharmacies.
  • Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Econofoods, Family Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods pharmacy patients now have direct access to health providers through the Bonum Health mobile app and website.
  • Patients can log in for a one-time visit for $29 or purchase a telemedicine subscription for $11 per month.
  • “Together, Bonum Health and SpartanNash can deliver an easy end-to-end healthcare experience for patients who are on the go and needing quick, reliable medical advice, followed by a convenient place to pick up prescriptions, groceries and other household necessities. With this partnership, Bonum Health and SpartanNash clinicians can seamlessly coordinate care to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction.” said Bonum Health President Ashton Maaraba.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.