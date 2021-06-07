Surging home prices push affordability to the tipping point, Black Knight says
Jun. 07, 2021 11:58 AM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), RDFNCOMP, EXPI, Z, RLGY, RDFN, RMAX, UWMC, RKTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Low for-sale inventories and record low interest rates pushed home prices up 14.8% in April, the highest annual home price growth rate that Black Knight has seen in it almost 30 years of collecting data and the 17th straight month of increases.
- For-sale listings are down 53% in April vs. a year ago causing a 750K deficit in homes listed on the market. The data firm's Collateral Analytics group estimates there were just two months' worth of single-family inventory nationwide in March, the lowest supply on record.
- The accelerating pace of home price increases is making home ownership less affordable.
- "It now takes 20.5% of the median income to make monthly payments on the median-priced home, which roughly has been the tipping point between accelerating and decelerating home price growth in recent years," Black Knight notes.
- That's still better than the 25-year average of 23.6%, but exceeds the five-year average of 20.1%, even with interest rates back below 3%, according to Black Knight.
- The median sales price of existing homes is $341,600 in April, an increase from $286,800 in April 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.
- If home price appreciation continues at its current pace and 30-year rates rise to 3.5% by the end of 2022, the national payment-to-income ratio would hit 21.6% by the end of this year and 25% by 2022. If the 30-year rate increased to 4% by the end of 2022, the ratio would rise to 22% by the end of 2021 and 26.7% by the end of 2022.
- But that's only if home price appreciation continues at the current pace. If buyers drop out of the market, then the pace may moderate.
- The inventory of homes for sale may also soon start to increase as COVID fears recede. A survey of would-be home sellers found that 77% of respondents say they're expecting to list their home in 2021, Better.com said, citing a Clever Real Estate survey; of those planning to list, 45% plan to by the end of June.
- The question remains: Will the increase in inventory be enough to slow price appreciation, and thus, keep the affordability measure stable?
- Related stocks to watch include mortgage companies like Rocket Companies (RKT -0.5%) and UWM Holdings (UWMC +1.9%) and real estate brokerages like Re/Max (RMAX +0.9%), Redfin (RDFN +4.1%), Realogy (RLGY -0.4%), Zillow (Z +2.4%), eXp World Holdings (EXPI +7.2%), and Compass (COMP -2.1%).
- SA contributor Ironman at Political Calculations observes that April's surge in median household income is being accompanied by rapidly rising inflation, which is eroding the purchasing power of households.