Surging home prices push affordability to the tipping point, Black Knight says

Young happy couple receiving keys of their new home from real estate agent.
Photo by Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

  • Low for-sale inventories and record low interest rates pushed home prices up 14.8% in April, the highest annual home price growth rate that Black Knight has seen in it almost 30 years of collecting data and the 17th straight month of increases.
  • For-sale listings are down 53% in April vs. a year ago causing a 750K deficit in homes listed on the market. The data firm's Collateral Analytics group estimates there were just two months' worth of single-family inventory nationwide in March, the lowest supply on record.
  • The accelerating pace of home price increases is making home ownership less affordable.
  • "It now takes 20.5% of the median income to make monthly payments on the median-priced home, which roughly has been the tipping point between accelerating and decelerating home price growth in recent years," Black Knight notes.
  • That's still better than the 25-year average of 23.6%, but exceeds the five-year average of 20.1%, even with interest rates back below 3%, according to Black Knight.
  • The median sales price of existing homes is $341,600 in April, an increase from $286,800 in April 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.
  • If home price appreciation continues at its current pace and 30-year rates rise to 3.5% by the end of 2022, the national payment-to-income ratio would hit 21.6% by the end of this year and 25% by 2022. If the 30-year rate increased to 4% by the end of 2022, the ratio would rise to 22% by the end of 2021 and 26.7% by the end of 2022.
  • But that's only if home price appreciation continues at the current pace. If buyers drop out of the market, then the pace may moderate.
  • The inventory of homes for sale may also soon start to increase as COVID fears recede. A survey of would-be home sellers found that 77% of respondents say they're expecting to list their home in 2021, Better.com said, citing a Clever Real Estate survey; of those planning to list, 45% plan to by the end of June.
  • The question remains: Will the increase in inventory be enough to slow price appreciation, and thus, keep the affordability measure stable?
  • Related stocks to watch include mortgage companies like Rocket Companies (RKT -0.5%) and UWM Holdings (UWMC +1.9%) and real estate brokerages like Re/Max (RMAX +0.9%), Redfin (RDFN +4.1%), Realogy (RLGY -0.4%), Zillow (Z +2.4%), eXp World Holdings (EXPI +7.2%), and Compass (COMP -2.1%).
  • SA contributor Ironman at Political Calculations observes that April's surge in median household income is being accompanied by rapidly rising inflation, which is eroding the purchasing power of households.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.