Orbsat names Charles Fernandez as CEO, chairman
Jun. 07, 2021 10:52 AM ETNextPlat Corp (NXPL)NXPLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Orbsat (OSAT -1.6%) has appointed Charles Fernandez as CEO and Chairman of the Company.
- David Phipps, former CEO, will assume the role of President and serve in the new capacity as CEO of Global Operations.
- Mr. Fernandez is former managing partner of eApeiron Partners and was the founder and largest shareholder of eApeiron Solutions.
- In connection with Mr. Fernandez's appointment as CEO and Chairman, the company granted Mr. Fernandez a restricted stock award with a grant date fair value equal to $3M determined at the per unit offering price of its recent public offering, the option will vest 1/3 at each of the three anniversaries of the grant date.
- Separately, in connection with the recently completed public offering and listing on Nasdaq, the Company expanded its board to include Ms. Kendall Carpenter, CPA, CGMA, CMA, who will serve as Chair the Audit Committee; Mr. Lou Cusimano who will serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee; and Lieutenant General John Miller, all of whom join Hector Delgado who currently serves on the board.