Vocera rises 3% as BTIG initiates coverage at Buy
Jun. 07, 2021 10:54 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)SYKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is 3.3% higher after an initiation at Buy by BTIG, citing strength of its platform in healthcare communications.
- The company's B3000 badge, smartphone, Care-Experience suite and software portfolio allows doctors and nurses to communicate directly, without beepers and overhead pages. Also, Care-Experience "improves pre-registration and post-acute processes, Engage can be used as middleware to connect devices and products throughout a hospital and Ease can be used to facilitate patient-to-family communications."
- That's a solid solution that was described by one prominent health system CIO as the "Cadillac" of wireless communication and care coordination platforms in hospitals, the firm notes.
- "While hospital volumes came under pressure in 2020 due to the pandemic, we're impressed that sales and deal-flow for Vocera actually seem to have increased," analyst David Larsen writes, saying hospitals seem to view the hands-free badges as "personal protective equipment," used to keep masks, gloves and other protective equipment on medical personnel.
- There's a good revenue model with in-sell and cross-sell potential, BTIG notes, estimating some 80% of hospitals in the U.S. are greenfield opportunities for the company - and that federal facilities, like the VA and Defense Dept. are good target markets.
- Based on an EV/revenue multiple, it's set a $45 price target, implying 28% further upside.