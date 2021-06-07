Beyond Meat rallies after Australia product expansion with momentum heating up

Jun. 07, 2021

  • Beyond Meat (BYND +5.4%) is expanding in Australia with the introduction of plant-based meatballs to be sold exclusively in Coles supermarkets.
  • The high-protein meatballs do not contain soy and gluten, but are made up with GMO-free plant-based ingredients like peas and brown rice.
  • The positive news on the product expansion front arrives with Beyond Meat on an upwards swing.
  • Beyond Meat trades at its highest level since late February amid increased notice on Reddit with momentum traders. BYND has a high level of short interest that has contributed to recent volatility and attracted the extra attention on Reddit.
  • Seeking Alpha author Sven Carlin is cautious on Beyond Meat, warning the company will have margin, competition and debt issues as it tries to go mainstream.
