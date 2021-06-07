EXFO announces going-private transaction by its founder and majority shareholder
- EXFO (EXFO +60.8%) skyrockets after founder and majority shareholder Germain Lamonde announces entering into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which 11172239 Canada Inc., a corporation controlled by Germain Lamonde, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of EXFO.
- Germain Lamonde controls, directly or indirectly collectively owns 61.46% of the issued and outstanding shares of EXFO and 93.53% of the voting rights attached to all the issued and outstanding Shares.
- Holders of Subordinate Voting Shares to receive $6/ Share in cash, representing a 62% premium to the closing price per Subordinate Voting Share on NASDAQ on June 4, 2021, and a 63% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price on NASDAQ.
- "The Arrangement will provide holders of Subordinate Voting Shares with a significant cash premium and immediate liquidity for their Subordinate Voting Shares while ensuring the long-term success of EXFO as a private company for its employees, business partners and all the other stakeholders,” commented Germain Lamonde, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board.