EXFO announces going-private transaction by its founder and majority shareholder

Jun. 07, 2021 11:09 AM ETEXFO Inc. (EXFO)EXFOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • EXFO (EXFO +60.8%) skyrockets after founder and majority shareholder Germain Lamonde announces entering into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which 11172239 Canada Inc., a corporation controlled by Germain Lamonde, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of EXFO.
  • Germain Lamonde controls, directly or indirectly collectively owns 61.46% of the issued and outstanding shares of EXFO and 93.53% of the voting rights attached to all the issued and outstanding Shares.
  • Holders of Subordinate Voting Shares to receive $6/ Share in cash, representing a 62% premium to the closing price per Subordinate Voting Share on NASDAQ on June 4, 2021, and a 63% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price on NASDAQ.
  • "The Arrangement will provide holders of Subordinate Voting Shares with a significant cash premium and immediate liquidity for their Subordinate Voting Shares while ensuring the long-term success of EXFO as a private company for its employees, business partners and all the other stakeholders,” commented Germain Lamonde, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board.
