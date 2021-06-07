Preferred Apartment announces real estate loan investment in Georgia development

  • Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +1.5%) has announced that on May 28, 2021 it closed on a real estate loan investment of up to ~$17M in connection with Novare Group’s plans to develop Populus at Pooler, expected to deliver first units in the fall of 2022.
  • The loan investment has an outside maturity date of May 28, 2025, co-terminus with the construction loan.
  • “We are excited to expand our footprint into the Savannah submarket, which has seen significant growth in recent years." said Jeff Sherman, the Company's President of Multifamily.
