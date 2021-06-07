Frontier Communications taps Verizon ex to lead HR

Jun. 07, 2021 11:17 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Frontier Communications (FYBR -5.8%) has tapped Alan Gardner as its chief people officer.
  • Gardner most recently was senior VP, Human Resources at Verizon.
  • “We are pleased to further strengthen our leadership team with the addition of world-class executive talent,” says CEO Nick Jeffery.
  • “Alan has a deep understanding of how to build and retain great teams and create a winning culture. This is critical as we transform our business into a modern technology company."
  • Frontier has been making leadership changes after it recently emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with a new operational review.
