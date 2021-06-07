Penn National Gaming leads casino sector after strong weekend of traffic

Rows of Casino Slot Machines
Photo by welcomia/iStock via Getty Images

  • Penn National Gaming (PENN +3.5%) is the leading gainer in the S&P 500 Index after reports indicate another strong weekend of casino traffic across the U.S.
  • Bally's (BALY +2.2%), MGM Resorts (MGM +1.1%), Century Casinos (CNTY +1.8%) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.9%) are also notably higher. Hotel stocks Marriott International (MAR +0.3%) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT +0.6%) are only seeing minor gains, despite strong booking data.
  • Bank of America reports COVID-era highs for credit/debit card spending on lodging and airline purchases, while domestic flight searches and TSA check-ins also hit post-pandemic highs. U.S. revenue per available room was down 6% from the level seen for the same week in 2019 in another sign of a strong recovery.
  • Compare Penn to other casino stocks.
  • See Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings across the casino sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.