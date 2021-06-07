Penn National Gaming leads casino sector after strong weekend of traffic
Jun. 07, 2021 11:24 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)HLT, MAR, CZR, CNTY, MGM, BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Penn National Gaming (PENN +3.5%) is the leading gainer in the S&P 500 Index after reports indicate another strong weekend of casino traffic across the U.S.
- Bally's (BALY +2.2%), MGM Resorts (MGM +1.1%), Century Casinos (CNTY +1.8%) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.9%) are also notably higher. Hotel stocks Marriott International (MAR +0.3%) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT +0.6%) are only seeing minor gains, despite strong booking data.
- Bank of America reports COVID-era highs for credit/debit card spending on lodging and airline purchases, while domestic flight searches and TSA check-ins also hit post-pandemic highs. U.S. revenue per available room was down 6% from the level seen for the same week in 2019 in another sign of a strong recovery.
