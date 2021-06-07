Enzolytics discloses protocol aimed at developing cure for HIV infections using AI
- Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC +28.0%) announces a protocol intended to produce a therapeutic cure for HIV as well as a planned protocol to address existing and future pandemics.
- The protocol has been defined as a result of the company's collaboration with Intel in the field of applying computer analysis (Artificial Intelligence - A.I.) to accelerate health care discoveries and development.
- The protocol includes: Application of computer analysis to curate the amino acid sequences of targeted viruses to identify the conserved, immutable, and neutralizable target sites on targeted viruses.
- The A.I. analysis identifies the conserved, immutable, and neutralizable target sites on the subject virus.
- Creation of cell lines to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting each identified conserved virus site.
- Administering multiple monoclonal antibodies in the early stages of infection as treatment or cure of the targeted virus.
- Enzolytics had announced the publication of a White Paper titled, "Optimizing Empathetic A.I. to Cure Deadly Diseases", last month.