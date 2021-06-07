Atossa reaches a two-year high ahead of data readout for breast cancer therapy
Jun. 07, 2021 11:36 AM ET
- Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS +25.8%) has reached the highest level since March 2019 after the company announced an upcoming data readout from a key development program targeting patients with breast cancer before surgery.
- The webinar is scheduled at 11:00 AM EST on June 9 to announce and discuss the data from a Phase 2 study for oral Endoxifen. The company CEO Dr. Steven Quay, CFO Kyle Guse, and Dr. B. Heather Fraser, VP Clinical, Regulatory and CMC will be in attendance.
- In February, Atossa ended the mid-stage open-label study for oral treatment after seeing positive results in the “window of opportunity” in patients between breast cancer and surgery.
- The company is also advancing its AT-301 nasal spray in a Phase 1 study for at-home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.