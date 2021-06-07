Moderna and Medison Pharma ink COVID-19 vaccine commercialization agreement

  • Moderna (MRNA +7.5%) and Medison Pharma announce a new agreement to commercialize the U.S. drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine across Central Eastern Europe and Israel.
  • The agreement covers the following countries:Poland,Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Israel.
  • "Moderna’s breakthrough vaccine and Medison’s international commercialization platform for highly innovative treatments, makes our partnership a natural fit," Meir Jakobsohn, CEO of Medison Pharma said.
  • Separately, Moderna filed for a conditional marketing approval (CMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.