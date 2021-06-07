Moderna and Medison Pharma ink COVID-19 vaccine commercialization agreement
- Moderna (MRNA +7.5%) and Medison Pharma announce a new agreement to commercialize the U.S. drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine across Central Eastern Europe and Israel.
- The agreement covers the following countries:Poland,Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Israel.
- "Moderna’s breakthrough vaccine and Medison’s international commercialization platform for highly innovative treatments, makes our partnership a natural fit," Meir Jakobsohn, CEO of Medison Pharma said.
- Separately, Moderna filed for a conditional marketing approval (CMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).