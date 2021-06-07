Workday meets customer demand with record deployments, leading customer satisfaction score
Jun. 07, 2021 11:41 AM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)WDAYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Workday (WDAY +0.9%) continues to meet growing customer demand for its enterprise cloud solutions as it successfully completed a record year of customer deployments while achieving an industry-leading 97% customer satisfaction score.
- In FY21, Workday and its global partners completed 1.8K+ customer deployments for customers across the world, majority of which managed virtually.
- The company also reported a 40% Y/Y increase in Workday Financial Management deployments for both new and existing customers led by accelerated demand for Workday cloud-based solutions for CFO office continues.