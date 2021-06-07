Goodyear Tire & Rubber highlights upside from Cooper Tire addition
Jun. 07, 2021 11:44 AM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT -3.4%) swallows up Cooper Tire & Rubber Company with the merger closing.
- The company says the deal unites two leading tire companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry.
- Goodyear expects to be able to serve more consumers globally and provides increased scale to support greater investments in new mobility and fleet solutions due to Cooper acquisition.
- Looking at China, the merger is noted to nearly double Goodyear's presence and increase the number of relationships with local automakers. The Cooper deal also adds distribution for Cooper replacement tires through Goodyear's network of 2.5K branded retail stores.
- On the financial front, Goodyear expects to achieve approximately $165M in run-rate cost synergies within two years. The majority of the cost synergies will be related to overlapping corporate functions and realizing operating efficiencies. In addition, the Goodyear-Cooper deal is expected to generate net present value of $450M or more by utilizing Goodyear's available U.S. tax attributes.
- Goodyear's revenue will also jump over the levels seen in 2018.
