AbbVie posts encouraging data from mid-stage Imbruvica/Venclexta combo study
Jun. 07, 2021 AbbVie (ABBV)
- AbbVie (ABBV +0.9%) posts promising data from the mid-stage trial of the combination of Imbruvica (ibrutinib) and Venclexta (venetoclax) for patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
- The ibrutinib and venetoclax cohort met its primary endpoint of complete response (CR) rate of 56% (95% CI 48-64) among patients without del(17p), 70 years old or younger and with 27.9 months of follow up.
- 24-month progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were 95% and 98%, respectively.
- The CR rate was consistent across all patients in the study including high-risk CLL patient groups.
- The safety profile of the combination was generally consistent with known AEs for each agent and no new safety signals were identified.
- CLL is one of the two most common forms of leukemia in adults and is a type of cancer that can develop from cells in the bone marrow that later mature into certain white blood cells (called lymphocytes).