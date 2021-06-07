Astra acquires Apollo Fusion to reach new orbits
Jun. 07, 2021 12:10 PM ETASTRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Astra which is to go public via merger with SPAC Holicity (HOL +2.6%) announced acquisition of Apollo Fusion in a transaction valued up to $145M. Apollo Fusion manufactures a leading electric propulsion engine.
- The acquisition allows Astra to provide launch and space services beyond low Earth orbit, to medium Earth orbit, geosynchronous, and lunar orbits; and is expected to be accretive to revenue starting this year.
- Astra to acquire Apollo Fusion for a purchase price of $50M: $30M in stock and $20M in cash. Additionally, there is potential for earn-outs of up to $95M: $10M in employee incentive stock, $10M in cash for reaching technical milestones, and $75M ($60M in stock, $15M in cash) for reaching revenue milestones.
- This transaction to close after Astra’s business combination with Holicity is completed