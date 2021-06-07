Equinor books capacity at Lithuanian LNG import terminal
- Equinor (EQNR +0.6%) reportedly has booked capacity for the first time to import liquefied natural gas to the Baltic states through Lithuania's Klaipeda LNG terminal.
- Klaipeda LNG's operator says Equinor and two other traders booked import capacity totaling 8.9 terrawatt hours of LNG in initial bidding for the 12 months beginning Oct. 1, above the 8.4 TWh booked in the same process for Gas Year 2020.
- The Klaipeda LNG terminal imported 20.44 TWh of gas in 2019 and 21.76 TWh in 2020, or about half of its annual import capacity of 39 TWh.
- Equinor recently said its Johan Castberg oilfield will come onstream a year later than planned after Norwegian regulators cited breaches in the construction of the hull for the field's FPSO vessel.