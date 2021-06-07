Analysts bullish on Biogen following Aduhelm approval for Alzheimer's
Jun. 07, 2021 12:53 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Analysts are already reacting to this morning's approval of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab).
- Although Biogen is required to do a post-marketing study to confirm aducanumab's benefit, Jefferies' Michael Yee isn't concerned.
- Stifel analyst Paul Matteis is reiterating his buy rating and notes that drugs that win accelerated approval rarely get pulled later on.
- He adds that while he previously saw ~40%-50% upside based on full approval, he sees shares getting "most of the way there."
- Citi analyst Mohit Bansal sees shares reaching ~$410 per share, noting the approval provides a more than $12B global market opportunity.
- He added that the approval sets the company on a road to growth.
- Morgan Stanley Matthew Harrison has an overweight rating and $343 price target. However, with the approval, he sees shares rising to above $375.
- "We expected investors to turn to the logistics of starting patients, the potential speed of the ramp and any headwinds management could face in acclerating prescribing of the drug," he writes.
- Biogen shares are still halted as of 1250p ET. They were last trading this morning at $286.31