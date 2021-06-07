TGS Esports to acquire Even Matchup Gaming
Jun. 07, 2021
- TGS Esports (OTCPK:TGSEF -3.5%) to acquire Even Matchup Gaming or EMG, a leading esports tournament organizer.
- EMG owns and operates major esports events, including Get On My Level and is involved in the largest fighting game esports events in North America.
- EMG achieved $300,000 in revenue in 2019, and by leveraging the TGS team and infrastructure, and expects to grow this revenue number significantly.
- "We have seen incredible growth over the last few years, and joining the TGS family will enable us to leverage the TGS team and infrastructure to offer more exciting events at a lower cost. With the backing of TGS, we are looking forward to expanding into new markets, developing key partnerships, and continuing to grow our player base." said Joseph Cribari, CEO of EMG.