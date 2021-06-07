Entegris expands Life Sciences production capacity and capabilities
- Entegris (ENTG -0.7%) announces the expansion of its Life Sciences manufacturing facilities located in Billerica, MA; Bloomington, MN; and Logan, UT.
- The expansions are part of Entegris’ capital expenditures plan to invest about $30M in life sciences capacity and capabilities this year, in addition to the $10M invested in 2020.
- The facilities will develop and manufacture bioprocessing assemblies, such as its Aramus critical fluid handling product line currently used to produce and deliver vaccines worldwide.
- The company anticipates hiring nearly 200 additional employees with engineering and production experience throughout 2021 to support increased demand for its products.
- Entegris also has started development of its Life Sciences Technology Center located at its headquarters in Billerica, MA.