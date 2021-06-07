Entegris expands Life Sciences production capacity and capabilities

  • Entegris (ENTG -0.7%) announces the expansion of its Life Sciences manufacturing facilities located in Billerica, MA; Bloomington, MN; and Logan, UT.
  • The expansions are part of Entegris’ capital expenditures plan to invest about $30M in life sciences capacity and capabilities this year, in addition to the $10M invested in 2020.
  • The facilities will develop and manufacture bioprocessing assemblies, such as its Aramus critical fluid handling product line currently used to produce and deliver vaccines worldwide.
  • The company anticipates hiring nearly 200 additional employees with engineering and production experience throughout 2021 to support increased demand for its products.
  • Entegris also has started development of its Life Sciences Technology Center located at its headquarters in Billerica, MA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.