Public Storage reports 96.5% occupancy as of May 31
Jun. 07, 2021 Public Storage (PSA)
- For the two months ended May 31, 2021, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported annual contract rent of $17.1/sq. foot moved in compared to $11.13 in the same period a year ago; contrary, sq. feet moved in dipped 13.1% to 15.9.
- Annual contract rent of $16.74/sq. foot moved in compared to $15.26 in the same period a year ago while sq. feet moved out dipped 8%.
- When compared to peers, the company standing is as follows:
- As of May 31, sq. foot occupancy widened to 96.5% from 94% while annual contract rent per occupied sq. foot increased 6.4% to $18.54.
- Same store facilities consists of 2,278 facilities that have been owned and operated on a stabilized basis since Jan. 1, 2019; facilities represented ~85% of the aggregate net rentable square feet of its U.S. consolidated self-storage portfolio at Mar. 31, 2021.
- The company indicates engines of long-term growth:
- Dig in more: June Investor Presentation