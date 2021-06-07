Synaptogenix down 5% following Biogen's Alzheimer's drug approval

  • Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX), an ultramicrocap with a market cap of just $24.4M, is down 5.6% following the approval of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Aduhelm (aducanumab).
  • Shares earlier in the day were up by more than 10%.
  • The company's lead compound, bryostatin, is in phase 2 for moderately severe to severe Alzheimer's.
  • Synaptogenix issued a statement today on the approval, noting that bryostatin works differently from aducanumab by actual restoration of function and disease reversal, rather than slowing the rate of clinical decline.
  • In addition, the company says its candidate is believed to work by the regeneration of brain wiring known as synaptic networks, as well as reduction in amyloid plaques.
