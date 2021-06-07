Austria fining Facebook €9.6M over lack of notice on Giphy purchase
- Austrian regulators have fined Facebook (FB +1.6%) €9.6M for failing to seek clearance for its acquisition of Giphy.
- The country's Federal Competition Authority launched a probe after hearing about the deal though Facebook hadn't notified on it.
- Giphy had significant activities inside Austria, qualifying it (along with the deal size) for a required notice that Facebook didn't perform, the FCA says.
- The fine marks an amicable conclusion and settlement to the probe, it says.
- Facebook came to a $400M deal for Giphy in May 2020, with plans to integrate its GIF library into Instagram.