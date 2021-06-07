Athira surges after Jefferies estimated 50% gain on FDA approval for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s therapy
Jun. 07, 2021 1:14 PM ETAthira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA)ATHABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical biopharmaceutical company Athira Pharma (ATHA +16.5%) has reached the highest level since March after Jefferies predicted its shares to gain as much as 50% in the event of an FDA approval for Alzheimer's disease therapy aducanumab.
- Today, under the accelerated pathway, Biogen and Eisai secured regulatory approval for aducanumab in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
- The stock’s “near-term price action will probably be driven by the upcoming FDA decision for aducanumab” the analyst Andrew Tsai wrote seeing a favorable risk-reward setup with 25 -50% move for shares.
- The firm reiterates the buy rating and the price target of $40.00 for Athira to imply a ~100.0% premium to the last close subject to positive Phase 2/3 data for Alzheimer’s therapy ATH-1017. The downside is estimated at $10.00 based on cash.
- “We would buy on strength,” Tsai wrote, as the FDA’s “neuro division is becoming more flexible, supportive and conducive in getting neurology drugs approved.”
- The company is enrolling patients for Phase 2 trial for ATH-1017 as a treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The top-line data are expected by early 2022.