Kirkland Lake Gold renews normal course issuer bid

  • Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -0.4%) received acceptance from TSX to renew its normal course issuer bid (‘NCIB’).
  • The NCIB allows Kirkland Lake Gold to purchase up to 26,694,051 common shares, representing 10% of the public float as of June 4, 2021.
  • Under the previous NCIB, company purchased 10,286,500 shares at an average price of C$57.39/Share on the TSX and alternates, for the period of June 8, 2020 to June 7, 2021.
  • Company believes the proposed repurchase constitutes an appropriate use of financial resources and would be in the best interest of Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.