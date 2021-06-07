Kirkland Lake Gold renews normal course issuer bid
- Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -0.4%) received acceptance from TSX to renew its normal course issuer bid (‘NCIB’).
- The NCIB allows Kirkland Lake Gold to purchase up to 26,694,051 common shares, representing 10% of the public float as of June 4, 2021.
- Under the previous NCIB, company purchased 10,286,500 shares at an average price of C$57.39/Share on the TSX and alternates, for the period of June 8, 2020 to June 7, 2021.
- Company believes the proposed repurchase constitutes an appropriate use of financial resources and would be in the best interest of Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders.