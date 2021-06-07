Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug wins FDA approval, see which ETFs are in play

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai's ADUHELM (aducanumab) to help treat patients who have Alzheimer's disease. The approval of ADUHELM is the first new Alzheimer's related drug since 2003 and looks to help slow the disease's progression.
  • BIIB is currently +54.40% on the trading session. Three exchange-traded funds that can benefit from the new drug approval are the Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE), VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH), and Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).
  • Breaking down the daily performance on PBE, BBH, and PKW and market participants can see the topside move. Below are the three ETFs' daily performance and a year-to-date chart showing the recent tail end uptick in price for these funds.
  • PBE: +6.72% on the day.
  • BBH: +5.01% on the day.
  • PKW: +2.93% on the day.

