Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug wins FDA approval, see which ETFs are in play
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai's ADUHELM (aducanumab) to help treat patients who have Alzheimer's disease. The approval of ADUHELM is the first new Alzheimer's related drug since 2003 and looks to help slow the disease's progression.
- BIIB is currently +54.40% on the trading session. Three exchange-traded funds that can benefit from the new drug approval are the Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE), VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH), and Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).
- Breaking down the daily performance on PBE, BBH, and PKW and market participants can see the topside move. Below are the three ETFs' daily performance and a year-to-date chart showing the recent tail end uptick in price for these funds.
- PBE: +6.72% on the day.
- BBH: +5.01% on the day.
- PKW: +2.93% on the day.
- The three above exchange-traded funds have the highest weighted holdings in BIIB. PBE has holdings in BIIB totaling 5.23%, BBH has a 4.78% weighting, and PKW is at 4.76%.
- Furthermore, from a volume standpoint, PBE usually has a daily volume of 6K shares traded, and so far today, it's already north of 20K shares. Additionally, BBH is up from 10K daily shares traded to 64K, and PKW is up from an average of 215K to 382K shares traded.
- The global Alzheimer's disease treatment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% between 2020 and 2027, reaching more than $5.6B by 2027, according to a report from Acumen Research and Consulting.