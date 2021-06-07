Wells Fargo says hedge funds benefit from higher inflation

  • The stock market remains cautious in trading today, with the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) -0.3% down slightly. And investors may shy away from big bets until Thursday's big inflation report.
  • The core CPI is expected to show a 3.4% annual rate for May, up from 3% in April.
  • And while much of the price increases could prove to be transitory, inflation could settle down above the 2% level, which, historically, has proven beneficial for hedge funds, Wells Fargo says.
  • "Any macro driver that can lead to either asset price trends or asset price dispersion should ultimately be a boon to active management, and inflation is no different," Justin Lenarcic, senior global alternative investment strategist, writes in a note today.
  • "In fact, inflation may actually be the single best macro variable for hedge funds since it is closely intertwined with interest rates, commodities, and equities."
  • Looking at six episodes of increasing inflation, including the current one, since hedge funds began to be tracked in 1990, the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (NYSEARCA:HDG) is up 21.6%, Lenarcic notes.
  • A 60% to 40% split between the S&P 1500 (NYSEARCA:SPTM) and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (NYSEARCA:AGG) returned 17.4% for the same six periods.
  • "Collectively, we believe that higher inflation should benefit hedge funds as another driver of fundamental dispersion," he adds. "Increasing inflation not only affects corporate margins but can also be a catalyst for deal activity and credit cycles."
  • "Moreover, since increased inflation has often coincided with with higher interest rates, strategies such as Relative Value, have tended to outperform traditional fixed income."
