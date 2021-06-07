Retractable Technologies +10% after it approves $10M share repurchase plan
Jun. 07, 2021 1:41 PM ETRetractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Retractable Technologies (RVP +10.5%) announces adoption of a repurchase plan for up to $10m of its Common Stock.
- Open market purchases of Retractable’s Stock may commence June 18, 2021 and may continue until June 18, 2022 at the latest.
- Additionally, Board approved payment to its Class B Convertible Preferred shareholders of all current dividends, dividends in arrears, as well as dividends still owed to shareholders who converted their preferred stock in the past. The dividends to be paid on July 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2021.