Retractable Technologies +10% after it approves $10M share repurchase plan

  • Retractable Technologies (RVP +10.5%) announces adoption of a repurchase plan for up to $10m of its Common Stock.
  • Open market purchases of Retractable’s Stock may commence June 18, 2021 and may continue until June 18, 2022 at the latest.
  • Additionally, Board approved payment to its Class B Convertible Preferred shareholders of all current dividends, dividends in arrears, as well as dividends still owed to shareholders who converted their preferred stock in the past. The dividends to be paid on July 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.