Bristol Myers CEO: Opdivo returning to growth this year
Jun. 07, 2021 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) By: Brian Stewart
- Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) CEO said on Monday that the company's blockbuster drug Opdivo would once again see increased sales this year, launching a "new phase of growth" for the cancer treatment.
- Speaking to CNBC, Giovanni Caforio said he was "very confident" that new indications and fresh product launches involving Opdivo would bolster sales of the immunotherapy medicine.
- "I'm really excited because Opdivo is returning to growth this year," Caforio said. "We are at the beginning of a new phase of growth for Opdivo."
- According to Caforio, the company has continued to invest in building a case for Opdivo, leading to differentiated clinical data that would convince doctors to prescribe the drug based on its performance in drug trials.
- In its latest quarterly report, released in April, BMY announced a modest drop in sales of Opdivo.
- Sales of the drug came in at $1.72 billion for the three-month period. This was down 3% from $1.77 billion in the same period last year.
- Opdivo is BMY's third-highest revenue generator, behind just Revlimid and Eliquis.
- Out of BMY's top-five selling drugs, Opdivo was the only one to record a sales decline in the latest quarter.
- In general, BMY missed expectations with its last quarterly report. EPS missed projections at $1.74 and revenue growth disappointed, rising just 3% to $11.1 billion.
- Last week, BMY released data showing that the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy increased survival for patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.