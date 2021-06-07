Bristol Myers CEO: Opdivo returning to growth this year

Multi ethnic research team studying DNA mutations. Female doctor in foreground
Photo by janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) CEO said on Monday that the company's blockbuster drug Opdivo would once again see increased sales this year, launching a "new phase of growth" for the cancer treatment.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Giovanni Caforio said he was "very confident" that new indications and fresh product launches involving Opdivo would bolster sales of the immunotherapy medicine.
  • "I'm really excited because Opdivo is returning to growth this year," Caforio said. "We are at the beginning of a new phase of growth for Opdivo."
  • According to Caforio, the company has continued to invest in building a case for Opdivo, leading to differentiated clinical data that would convince doctors to prescribe the drug based on its performance in drug trials.
  • In its latest quarterly report, released in April, BMY announced a modest drop in sales of Opdivo.
  • Sales of the drug came in at $1.72 billion for the three-month period. This was down 3% from $1.77 billion in the same period last year.
  • Opdivo is BMY's third-highest revenue generator, behind just Revlimid and Eliquis.
  • Out of BMY's top-five selling drugs, Opdivo was the only one to record a sales decline in the latest quarter.
  • In general, BMY missed expectations with its last quarterly report. EPS missed projections at $1.74 and revenue growth disappointed, rising just 3% to $11.1 billion.
  • Last week, BMY released data showing that the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy increased survival for patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.
