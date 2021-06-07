Newtek Business stock drops 10% after Compass Point cut, CWMF warning
Jun. 07, 2021 1:50 PM ETNewtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)NEWTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor62 Comments
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock falls 10% after Compass Point Research downgrades the BDC to Neutral from Buy and after SA contributor Colorado Wealth Management Fund points out that NEWT's price is way above trailing book value. (Updated at 3:08 PM ET).
- The analyst action comes after NEWT's total return has doubled YTD vs. the S&P 500's 13% increase.
- The Neutral rating contrasts with the Very Bullish Quant rating and aligns with the average SA Author's rating of Neutral (1 Bullish, 2 Neutral).
- Last month, Newtek boosted its 2021 dividend forecast to $3.00-$3.30 per share from its prior range of $2.40-$2.90.
- SA contributor Jonathan Weber, which rates NEWT Neutral, likes the high dividend yield but says the outlook for 2022 and beyond is less certain for now.