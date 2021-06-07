ArcBest falls again after Goldman Sachs heads to the sidelines
Jun. 07, 2021 1:51 PM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- ArcBest (ARCB -7.5%) is down sharply after Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral from Buy due to the very difficult stretch of comparables ahead for the logistics company and the expectation for a slowing margin trend.
- Goldman Sachs cools on ArcBest after a vibrant +60% YTD rally that pushed shares to the high end of its historic valuation level. The firm's rating goes to Neutral from Buy and the price target is clipped to $71 from $83.
- The relative strength index on ArcBest is at its lowest level of the year.
- ArcBest was also lower on Friday after a ratings cut from Wolfe Research.