ArcBest falls again after Goldman Sachs heads to the sidelines

Jun. 07, 2021 1:51 PM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Profiles of different big rigs semi trucks standing in row on parking lot
Photo by vitpho/iStock via Getty Images

  • ArcBest (ARCB -7.5%) is down sharply after Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral from Buy due to the very difficult stretch of comparables ahead for the logistics company and the expectation for a slowing margin trend.
  • Goldman Sachs cools on ArcBest after a vibrant +60% YTD rally that pushed shares to the high end of its historic valuation level. The firm's rating goes to Neutral from Buy and the price target is clipped to $71 from $83.
  • The relative strength index on ArcBest is at its lowest level of the year.
  • ArcBest was also lower on Friday after a ratings cut from Wolfe Research.
