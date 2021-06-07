Samsung expects non-memory chip sales to jump in 2021

  • Backed by strong demand for handset application processors, CMOS image sensors, power management chips and display driver ICs, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) expects a double-digit growth non-memory business in 2021.
  • LSI segment sales in Q1 outpaced market expectation, and the unit generated about $4.05B in revenue.
  • Semiconductor business revenue was up 8% on Y/Y basis and 5% sequentially.
  • Additionally, company has announced plans to invest a total of KRW171T in its system LSI and foundry operations through 2030, an increase of KRW38T from the KRW133T targeted previously.
  • Previously: Samsung raises logic chip investment to $151B, teams with Hyundai on auto chips (May 13)
  • Source
