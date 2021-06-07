Unicycive to raise $26M in an IPO valuing the company at nearly $116M
Jun. 07, 2021 2:01 PM ETUnicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY)UNCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) a biotechnology company focused on kidney diseases is set to offer ~2.6M shares in an IPO priced at $8.50 - $10.50 apiece.
- The underwriters have an option to purchase up to ~395.3K additional shares. With ~11.7M shares outstanding post-IPO (~12.2M in the event of the full exercise of underwriters’ over-allotment option), the company will be valued at ~$115.6M assuming a $9.50 price per share.
- The company is advancing UNI 218 (Renazorb) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease, and UNI 494, for the treatment of acute kidney injury (AKI).
- Net proceeds, projected at $22.6M ($26.1M subject to the full exercise of underwriters’ over-allotment option), will be used for pre-clinical studies including toxicology studies seeking a New Drug Application for Renazorb, Unicycive said in a regulatory filing.
- Additionally, Unicycive expects to use the proceeds to advance UNI 494 for pre-clinical studies and the completion of Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies eyeing its IND filing in 2022. The remainder will be utilized for general corporate purposes.
- Unicycive has not recorded revenue so far, and its net loss has expanded ~4.6% YoY to reach ~$2.3M in 2020 year-end while cash reached $147K as of March 31.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones is neutral on the stock noting that undercapitalized Unicycive “is trying to succeed with a previously stalled treatment candidate.”