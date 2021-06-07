Apple previews iOS 15 with FaceTime updates, sending Zoom shares lower
Jun. 07, 2021 2:05 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)ZM, AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor16 Comments
- During today's WWDC 2021, Apple (AAPL -0.7%) previewed iOS 15, which includes some new FaceTime capabilities.
- FaceTime gains spatial audio and voice isolation to improve sound quality and reduce background sounds. Rival Zoom Video (ZM +1.8%) pared some earlier gains after the reveal.
- Users will be able to share music and videos during FaceTime calls and use the blurred backgrounds of Portrait mode.
- The Wallet on iPhones will gain the ability to store a user's driver license, room keys for participating hotels, and the relevant information the TSA needs from air travelers.
- Users will be able to search for the text in photos with the new LiveText feature.
- AirPods Pro will be able to automatically dim music when someone speaks to the wearer. Dolby Atmos will be available for the wearables.
- The company also announced iPad OS 15, which will allow users to place widgets wherever they want on the screen and have a shelf view that shows everything that's open within an application.
- WatchOS 8 gets a new Mindfulness app. The Fitness app will gain more workout types, and the Health app will track respiratory rates and send a notification if that rate seems unusual.
- In an interesting move, Apple is opening up its Siri voice assistant to be used by third-party smart home devices, which would help the company better compete in the space against Google and Amazon.
- Post will update as event continues.
