Apple previews iOS 15 with FaceTime updates, sending Zoom shares lower

Jun. 07, 2021

Photo by Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • During today's WWDC 2021, Apple (AAPL -0.7%) previewed iOS 15, which includes some new FaceTime capabilities.
  • FaceTime gains spatial audio and voice isolation to improve sound quality and reduce background sounds. Rival Zoom Video (ZM +1.8%) pared some earlier gains after the reveal.
  • Users will be able to share music and videos during FaceTime calls and use the blurred backgrounds of Portrait mode.
  • The Wallet on iPhones will gain the ability to store a user's driver license, room keys for participating hotels, and the relevant information the TSA needs from air travelers.
  • Users will be able to search for the text in photos with the new LiveText feature.
  • AirPods Pro will be able to automatically dim music when someone speaks to the wearer. Dolby Atmos will be available for the wearables.
  • The company also announced iPad OS 15, which will allow users to place widgets wherever they want on the screen and have a shelf view that shows everything that's open within an application.
  • WatchOS 8 gets a new Mindfulness app. The Fitness app will gain more workout types, and the Health app will track respiratory rates and send a notification if that rate seems unusual.
  • In an interesting move, Apple is opening up its Siri voice assistant to be used by third-party smart home devices, which would help the company better compete in the space against Google and Amazon.
  • Post will update as event continues.
