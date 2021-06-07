Allakos provides lirentelimab clinical trial enrollment updates, names new CMO
- Allakos (ALLK +3.0%) has completed enrollment in its Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis ((EoD)), and its Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis ((EoE)).
- Clinical trial results from both randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The company also announced the retirement of Henrik Rasmussen as the company's chief medical officer (CMO). He will step down on June 11, 2021, after which he will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the company.
- Craig Paterson, Allakos’ Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, will be promoted to CMO.