Momo Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 07, 2021 2:13 PM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $532.84M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Monthly active users of 113.3M for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, MOMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.