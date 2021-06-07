Cerecor enters into $35M debt financing agreement with Horizon Technology Finance
- Cerecor shares rise (CERC +13.8%) after announcing that it has entered into a debt financing agreement led by Horizon Technology Finance to provide up to $35M in term loans.
- The company said that the financing provides flexibility and extends runway through multiple clinical catalysts expected in 2021.
- $20M of the $35M loan was funded upon closing. The remaining $15M may be funded upon Cerecor achieving certain predetermined milestones.
- Proceeds will be used to support the ongoing clinical development of key investigational product candidates within its pipeline and for general working capital purposes, the company said.